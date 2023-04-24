Cuts for Autism 2023 held at YMCA

Cuts for Autism 2023 brings local barbers together to give free haircuts to autistic children.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — DeAngelo Sanchez is a local barber in Midland who got the idea to bring fellow barbers in the community together for Cuts for Autism 2023.

The event is aims to provide free haircuts to families with autistic children.

“Basically, what we’re doing is giving these parents a chance to come and meet some barbers who want to help for the cause, someone who actually understands autism, and somebody who wants to work with their children." said DeAngelo Sanchez, the event organizer.

For local barbers who participate in Cuts for Autism it’s not just about meeting future potential clients.

They also want to give back to their community and let the parents know that they’re supported.

“Feels pretty good. I like giving back to the people just cause I’ve gotten so much from everybody, so it feels pretty good… I was like I might as well give back to the community just cause God’s blessed me so much, I like to bless people back. That’s why I say you gotta bless to stay blessed.” said Adrian Ramon, a local barber in Midland.

Sanchez understands what these parents to go through when it comes to getting haircuts for their children.

Therefore, it meant so much for him to put on an event like this for his community.

“I have a child with autism and it means a lot. You know, being a father, being a barber, I understand all sides… It means a lot.” Sanchez continued.