How pools in the Permian Basin keep their visitors safe

With more and more people starting to visit the pools again, security is one of the things on everyone's mind.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — With waves of people expected to visit pools in the Permian Basin, security will be one of major things on people’s mind.

According to the Aquatics Director at the YMCA in Odessa, Amy Matta, the pools and water parks in the city all have at least one security guard.

“The city has approved for us to have security at each of the parks," said Matta. "That is there from opening to close everyday at UTPB, Jurassic Splash Pad, campus police officers secure that park.”

This is just one of the safety precautions put in place by the Odessa YMCA, who oversees the operation and staffing of all the public pools in the city.

“Well actually safety is our number one job as lifeguards," Matta continued. "As managers at the park, that is our number one job; from making sure the park is safe coming in. All the rules and regulations that we have posted are for family safety, to safety in the water and on deck.”