Midland YMCA gives away 500 turkey dinners to local families in need

Midland YMCA gave away 500 turkey dinners to local families in need for their 1st ever Turkey Giveaway for Christmas.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Cars lined the outside of the Midland YMCA for the first ever turkey giveaway.

"It’s the 1st annual and hopefully we’re going to make it an annual event with the Y’s help," said Tony Sam, with Caza Petroleum.

A wholesome holiday gesture Sam came up with when he saw there was a need in the community.

"Came up that there are a lot of families in need this time of year. And particularly over the last couple of years its been a pretty rough go for most people and came up with a turkey giveaway for those families who do need a turkey and turkeys are wonderful part of Christmas," he said.

Packed inside all 500 bags was a 14-16 pound turkey, green beans, corn and candy. However, food wasn't the only thing drivers were met with.

A friendly smile and season's greeting from volunteers was the big bow on today's gift.

"I’m just lucky we were able to put it together and all the volunteers. We had over 25-30 people here today that put together the bags for the turkeys," said Sam.

With so many families touched by this year's giveaway, it may soon become a tradition.

"I think it will continue to grow and there’s always a need and an opportunity to feed families. And it’s a positive and its great for the Y its great for Midland and it’s great for us to be able to sponsor it," he said.