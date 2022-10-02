Midland woman leaves an impression on her community through professional storytelling

Sue Roseberry is a singer, author and professional storyteller. Her whole life, she's been telling stories, singing, writing over 300 songs & sharing her many gifts

MIDLAND, Texas — Sue Roseberry, vivacious mother, grandmother and friend has been gracing the world with her gift of singing and storytelling her whole life.

"I would say I’m the champion of all things bright and beautiful," says Roseberry.

As a singer, she has written more than 300 songs, released music videos and competed in singing competitions; appearing in Season 4 & 8 of Sunday Best. "I like to think that I’m a song hearer more than a songwriter. I hear music. I hear it all the time so I’ve been fortunate enough to record or document what I’ve heard," says Roseberry.

Roseberry has also documented her life in the form of stories, as a professional storyteller for the past 25 years. "To me, it was just a way to express yourself. I had such colorful family members so to be able to retain those stories that they told and continue with the history of telling those stories and the oral tradition, that just seemed like a natural progression to me," she says.

She can tell every story but it's going to be told Sue's way. "I tell all the fairytales with the sister girl attitude. When you get to tell your story in your own way you get to put your own twist on it and add your own little sauce. Our stories are what we have to represent ourselves and connect with one another.

From every story told, and every song she's sung. She hopes to simply inspire and motivate the next person. "I encourage people to use every single thing that was part of them to infuse this life. I want to have done everything that I was gifted to do share everything I was created to do to make life a little bit better. So that when you're gone people can say she passed this way and she left her mark." Because Sue Roseberry is for sure leaving her mark.