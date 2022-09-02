George W. Bush Childhood Home holding Third Thursday Reading Event

February's event will be focused on Black History Month and feature two special guest readers.

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home will be hosting another edition of its Third Thursday Reading Program.

This event will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on February 17.

February's event will be focused on Black History Month and feature two special guest readers, Courtney Ratliff and Loretta Diane Walker.

One of the books read at the event will be "Carter Reads the Newspaper".

Children who attend will receive a free copy of the featured book as well as special gifts from the program's sponsors.