MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating after a man was found dead.

Police were called out to an unresponsive man in the 3700 block of West Louisiana just after 7 a.m. on April 30.

The man, identified as Peng Cen Lian, was pronounced dead.

His family was notified and the body has been sent off for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.

