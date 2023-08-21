Midland Police discover the identity of the individual known as Cordarius.

Midland PD has revealed the individual as 24-year-old Cordarius Lashun Pegues of Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police discovered the identity of the individual known as Cordarius and an ongoing investigation revealed the individual as 24-year-old Cordarius Lashun Pegues of Midland.

47-year-old Charlotte Latasha Pegues of Midland, the mother of Cordarius, was arrested Monday for exploitation of a disabled individual.

The citizens of Midland, along with the abundance of concern for Cordarius nationwide, assisted officials involved with the case in identifying Cordarius.