Local organization discusses unidentified Midland teen

MIDLAND, Texas — On Sunday afternoon, Midland police officers were responding to a check person request when they found a young teen at the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue.

He was walking alone in an alley and police said he appears to be 13-17 years old, non-verbal and possibly has a mental disability.

Now, days after MPD found him, he is in the hands of Child Protective Services as they still try to find his family.

Police have collected DNA and fingerprints from the teen, and he's even written the name Cordarius several times.

Since his picture was posted, local organization for children with disabilities, Spectrum of Solutions, was reached out to many times.

"In police posts and social media posts, people were tagging us," said Kayla Minchew, Spectrum of Solutions Executive Director. "People were texting me privately and asking. So we made that statement just so that we could clarify he’s not ours. We weren't missing any residents and we wanted to clarify that."

Even though this teen is not in the hands of this organization, they're still hoping to bring a happy ending to his story.

"It was definitely shocking, it's heartbreaking," said Minchew. "I mean everybody that works at Spectrum of Solutions, we love our special needs community, and so to know that this individual has been unaccompanied and nobody has come forward for him is just heartbreaking. Every time I see his little face come across my screen, I just have tears in my eyes because it just breaks my heart to know that somebody has not come forward for him."

Minchew does have an important reminder for everyone following his story.