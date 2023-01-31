Midland provides update on unidentified, non-verbal teen

On Tuesday, police collected DNA and fingerprints from the boy. He also wrote the name “Cordarius” several times.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland police have released updated information on an unidentified, non-verbal teen who was found in town on Sunday.

On that day around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a check person request in the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a black male, around 13 to 17 years old, walking alone in the alley.

Officers tried to speak to him, but he would not respond, leading them to believe he may have a mental disability and was non-verbal.

The teen wrote his name when asked, but the handwriting was not legible.

When Midland Fire Department EMS was notified, they responded and determined medical treatment was not needed.

He was taken to MPD, where the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated more.

His photo was released in an attempt to find his parents or guardians, but no one came forward, so the teen was released to Child Protective Services.

According to a department spokesperson, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, MPD detectives and the crime scene unit collected DNA and fingerprints from the boy.

When asked to write his name, he wrote the name “Cordarius” several times.

Detectives have followed up on information received from the public and surrounding agencies, but have not been able to identify him yet.