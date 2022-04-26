Midland Memorial Hospital celebrates employees with carnival-themed party

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital celebrated its employees with a party Tuesday.
The hospital held a Hospital Hero Carnival in the parking lot near the Illinois entrance.
After over two years of COVID-19, the administration felt it was time for a thank you for the staff.
"Yeah I think what we've done for the community over this period of time in unprecedented. No one anticipated a pandemic and nobody knew how to react to it and our people consistently stepped up and this is just a simple way to say thanks," said Russell Myers, CEO of Midland Health.
Employees were able to enjoy food, games and music courtesy of a donation from the Abell-Hanger Foundation.