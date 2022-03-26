Nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital see increase in pay

MMH is hoping this pay raise will attract and retain nurses at the hospital.

MIDLAND, Texas — Nurses have been one of the most vital resources of the country, especially since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

Midland Memorial Hospital is showing just how grateful it is for its nursing staff the best way it can-with money.

The hospital's entire nursing staff got a pay raise on January 30, 2022.

It's all part of the $1.8 million budget for the hospital's professional development.

MMH is hoping this pay raise will attract and retain nurses at the hospital.