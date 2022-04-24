MMH holds Donate Life Celebration

National Donate Life Month is recognized every April.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital hosted a Donate Life Celebration Friday morning in order to encourage people to register as organ donors and honor those who have saved lives by donating.

The event featured a short program with a reading from a donor family and speakers from Southwest Transplant Alliance and MMH.

The speaking portion was followed by the raising of the Donate Life flag.

Attendees wore blue and green, the official colors worn during Donate Life Month in April.

Angela Hawk spoke about her husband Justin and their decision to donate his organs after his passing.

"It's very important to donate even when it's a hard time, like when we lost Justin, to help others who need organ transplants, suffering from different diseases and illnesses that require them to receive organs. If we can give the gift of life, even when life ends, it is very important to do so," said Hawk.

Justin was able to help around 75 people with this decision.