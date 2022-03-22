Midland ISD continues to keep track of student performance

The ultimate goal is to raise the graduation rate within the district.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board discussed ways for its high school students to improve their performances.

The district has been monitoring academic performances for freshman and sophomores, and their ultimate goal is to raise the graduation rate for Midland high schoolers.

In most situations, the best way to achieve this is by tracking student performance earlier.

"We don't want to wait until their senior year and then try to play catch up," said Shannon Torres, Principal of Midland Legacy. "So if we can catch them early, studies show that 9th grade is the gate keeper to high school graduation. So if we can catch them in 9th grade and then continue to monitor and support them throughout their high school career."

The district has put student recovery in the hands of teachers for more personalized care for students falling behind.