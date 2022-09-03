Bunche Elementary playground catches fire

No one was injured after the playground on the school caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department is investigating following a fire on the Bunche Elementary campus Wednesday.

A viewer sent in video of the blaze, which they say took place around 2:30 p.m.

According to a City of Midland representative, the fire happened on the school playground. It was out no later than 3:15 p.m. and did not extend to any buildings.

As Midland ISD is closed for spring break, a representative was not immediately available for comment.