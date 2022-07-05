Midland County releases Independence Day fire statistics

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —
Midland County has released statistics on the number of calls for fires in the county due to Fourth of July fireworks Monday night.
According to the county, between 9:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., there were a total of 18 fire calls. Of those calls, 15 were grass fires and 3 were trash fires.
All fire units, including city and volunteer departments, responded to the scenes.
In the press release, Midland County thanked the agencies that fought the fires to save lives and protect land in the area.