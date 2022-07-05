Midland County releases Independence Day fire statistics

There were a total of 18 calls from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has released statistics on the number of calls for fires in the county due to Fourth of July fireworks Monday night.

According to the county, between 9:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., there were a total of 18 fire calls. Of those calls, 15 were grass fires and 3 were trash fires.

All fire units, including city and volunteer departments, responded to the scenes.