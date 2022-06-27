Midland County extends burn ban ahead of Independence Day

The ban will be in place for 90 days.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Commissioner's Court announced Monday that an outdoor burning ban has been extended for the county ahead of Independence Day.

The ban will be in place for 90 days and is set to expire on Sept. 24. It was originally put in place on March 28, according to the Midland County website.

The decision to extend was made after the unincorporated areas of Midland County were determined to be under drought conditions by the Texas Forest Service.

A violation of the ban is a class C misdemeanor, punishable of a fine up to $500.