No injuries reported in Odessa fire

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa fire crews were called out to the area of Colorado and Ponderosa early Tuesday morning.

According to Odessa Battalion Chief Quentin Dobmeier, crews responded to the structure fire at around 1:30 a.m.

The fire was at a detached garage shop that was roughly 45,000 square feet.

While the structure was a total loss, there was no one inside the garage and no one was injured. The home owners were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The fire took about 45 minutes to get under control though crews were still working on hotspots as of 7:30 a.m.