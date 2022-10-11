Midland Community Theatre unveils new LED stage set

The new LED wall cost approximately $1 million, and is part of a larger theatre renovation.

MIDLAND, Texas — At Midland Community Theatre, it is out with the old, and in with the new. Well, at least partly.

"We've been able to get in the LED walls installed prior to the construction project for our lobby and our educational spaces," said Timothy Jebson, Executive Director for MCT.

The million dollar LED wall is part of a bigger renovation for the theatre, and it's a big upgrade.

"The example I'm using is we've been driving a Corolla for years, and now somebody just handed me a Lamborghini," said Jebson.

The LED wall will make it easier to change scenes, and even allows for more creativity.

"The big thing is, if you are going to do a show like Cinderella, where you want to have a castle and a grand staircase for her to enter, before we were trying to build all these ginormous units with a staircase, now you can have an image of a castle and a staircase, and that makes it so much easier to physically do what you're going to need to do," said Jebson.

The cast and crew is more than ready to put it to good use.

"They've just been so excited, in fact, the Christmas Carol cast is just so excited that they get to be the first ones to use this particular stuff," said Jebson. "For example, the image you're seeing of the green is an image that will use for literally 45 seconds in a show. That would be nothing we would ever consider doing if we didn't have projections."

This new technology would not have been possible without the support of the community.

"It's amazing how much this community supports not only nonprofits, but the arts world specifically," said Jebson.