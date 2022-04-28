Midland Community Theatre unveils plans for expansion

The new plan include a larger lobby space and increase the classroom area.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre has announced its plans to update and expand its building on Wadley Avenue.

To make this happen, the theater has launched a Capital Campaign, a $7 million expansion to adjust the space and add new technology.

Much of this campaign is based off of plans created by Art Cole, the founding executive director who designed the Cole Theatre back in 1978.

Among the steps that will be taken in this process includes removing the outdoor amphitheater. This will allow them to expand both the lobby and the basement, where the theater houses classrooms.

Additionally, the theater will be adding a 1,200 square foot LED wall to the back wall of the Davis Theatre.

MCT says it is nearing the $7 million goal, but is asking for the public's help to put them over the top.

If you are interested in contributing to the campaign or want to see details of the project, you can either visit the theater lobby or click or tap here.