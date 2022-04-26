Midland community responds to Midland College Aviation program closing

"Concerned community members reached out to me due to my involvement in the airpark project and they caught me up to what's going on," said Robin Poole.

MIDLAND, Texas — This year Midland College will be saying farewell to the school's Aircraft Maintenance Technology Program.

A program that teaches and trains students how to work on aircrafts and their systems.

The college's program holds a Federal Aviation Administration License allowing it to prepare students for a career in the aviation field. Since announcing its closing, members in the community have spoken out about the closing.

"Concerned community members reached out to me due to my involvement in the airpark project and they caught me up to what's going on," said Robin Poole, At-Large City Council.

With Poole's involvement in the Airpark, she believes a program like this was a great asset to the aviation community.

"I don’t think many people know how rich our aviation community is here," Poole said. "I believe aviation is a critical part of our community the airport and the current investment in the aerospace industry. I think our area has a shot of being a notable region at that forefront."

This program was able to produce Aviation Maintenance workers who could obtain jobs locally, whether it be at Midland International, Midland Airpark or else where. "Everyone that’s comes out that program can go to work at airpark or the aerospace industry, which is constantly developing in midland Odessa," says Poole.

The demand for AMT technicians is continuing to go up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for Aircraft Mechanics is expected to rise until 2026.