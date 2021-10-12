Midland College gives students automotive and diesel tech experience

"Long-term preventative and predictive maintenance by techs have become a key part in navigating supply chain issues."

MIDLAND, Texas — A good lesson in life, take care of what you have.

"It's highly important to maintain vehicles, that's the important part here, replacing vehicles is not cost efficient, keeping trucks on the road, keeping cars on the road is what its all about," said Associate Professor for Automotive Technology and Diesel Technology, Erick Gutierrez.

Which is exactly what they're teaching students at Midland College in their Automotive Technology and Diesel Technology.

"The semi-conductor shortage is not going away and that puts more pressure on us and more importantly the industry to maintain trucks, because it may be nearly impossible to replace them so, we need to make repairs to keep them as long as we can," said Gutierrez.

This Midland College program is teaching students the importance of auto care.

"I got in the program because my dad has always made me work on the trucks with him and I like the diesel industry better than the automotive and there's not that many girls in it so I wanted to change that," said Itsayee Moomey, a dual credit student and Midland College and Legacy High School