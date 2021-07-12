Texas Tech University Health Sciences at the Permian Basin looking to expand

"We believe that long-term, that's a solution to healthcare in the region, grow our own, train them here."

MIDLAND, Texas — We're living in one of the fastest growing places in Texas, "We've seen the population grow in the past couple of years in the Permian Basin, as we see in other areas of the economy, that expansion, we need more we do need more physicians we do need more in more sub-specialty areas," said Dr. Timothy Benton, the Regional Dean of Texas Tech University Health Sciences at the Permian Basin.

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences center at the Permian Basin, they're looking for solutions

"We've a little bit outgrown our supply, our demand has gotten a little bigger and we believe training them at Texas Tech Health and Sciences Center will help to retain them in the region," said Dr. Benton.

Dr. Benton is looking to add more fellowships to Texas Tech University Health Sciences center at the Permian Basin which in turn will hopefully add more doctors to our area.

"We believe that long-term that's a solution to healthcare in the region,grow our own train them here," said Benton.

The Health Sciences, Family Medicine Residency Program here in the Permian Basin that already exists has proved to be very successful.

"It is one of the largest training family medicine residency programs in the state and nationally," said Dr. Benton.

This residency program allows residents to work in places all throughout West Texas like Andrews, Pecos, Fort Stockton and more.

"Be partners within our community, I think that's a real big key, there's a lot of opportunity that already exist in our community and the more we partner and have a strategic partnerships, I think we can build that here," said Dr. Benton.

Growth will be a joint effort, and the Midland Development Corporation is one of their supporters.

"The MDC has multi-year commitments to support the expansion of TTUHSC’s PA program on the Midland College Campus, as well as TTUHSC’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program. The MDC has an eight-year commitment to support the latter, which runs through 2026. TTUHSC and its programs are essential to healthcare and education in our region," stated Sara Harris, Executive Director of the Midland Development Corporation.