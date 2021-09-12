NewsWest 9, Tegna Foundation present checks to local nonprofits

ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came early for a couple of local nonprofits.
NewsWest 9 and the Tegna Foundation proudly presented checks to the Midland Storytelling Festival and the Odessa College Foundation-Wagner Food Pantry.
Each organization received $1,600 to put toward their causes.
Starlight Therapeutic Riding Center also received a grant.
These nonprofits serve the Permian Basin and we are happy and proud to support them in their efforts.
To learn more about the foundation and how to apply, you can click or tap here.