NewsWest 9, Tegna Foundation present checks to local nonprofits

Each year the Tegna Foundation provides grants to local nonprofits making a difference in their community.

ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came early for a couple of local nonprofits.

NewsWest 9 and the Tegna Foundation proudly presented checks to the Midland Storytelling Festival and the Odessa College Foundation-Wagner Food Pantry.

Each organization received $1,600 to put toward their causes.

Starlight Therapeutic Riding Center also received a grant.

These nonprofits serve the Permian Basin and we are happy and proud to support them in their efforts.