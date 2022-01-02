Midland College clogging instructor impacting 50+ year old students for 14 years

Tori Baca has been teaching clogging with Midland College for 10 years. In those years, she's taught groups of students who's ages range from 60 -79 years old.

MIDLAND, Texas — For 14 years now, Tori Baca has been teaching classes with Midland College Classics. "I started out teaching tap and then I decided I wanted to change my girls over from tap to clogging so we went from tap to clogging," says Baca.

When Baca made the decision to transition from tap to clogging her tap students came right with her. "Most of them have either started out with me on tap and moved over or they've come through the years. but this group has probably been together for 10 years. and they're a wonderful group. They're a great bunch of ladies. We all get along, we have lots of fun," she says.

The ages in the group range form 60-79 years old and Heidi South is the oldest member in the group. "She switched over to clogging and I'm taking it because it's a wonderful form of exercise, physical and mental exercise. The comradery is wonderful and it's so fun," says South.

The 79-year-old says every time she comes to class every Monday she learns something new, we have to memorize the music, the songs and your brains works harder and your body works harder and it really make you a healthier person."

Every time these ladies hit stage, they get to workout their brains, their bodies and continue building relationships with one other. All with a little thanks to Tori. "I just give my time and talent and I just decided to put this class together and show others what i can do and from it I have 10 wonderful ladies who have learned to dance and enjoy it," says Baca.