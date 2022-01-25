Midland College opens new firefighter training facility

This new facility will house the Fire Science Technology program and the college's new dual credit fire protection program.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has opened a brand new firefighter training facility.

This new facility will house the Fire Science Technology program and the college's new dual credit fire protection program.

The dual credit program is currently underway, training 11 dual credit high schools students from Midland and Greenwood ISDs. Up to 47 students will be able to take part in the annual program.

Midland College and the City of Midland have partnered for years to provide education for the Midland Fire Department and help provide newly trained firefighters an opportunity in the Permian Basin area.

Several officials from Midland College, MISD, GISD and more will be touring the facility on January 26.