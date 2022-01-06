Midland College celebrates 50 years with free community events

The college is honoring its anniversary with a full schedule of events from Jan. 26 to Nov. 12.

MIDLAND, Texas — The new year marks Midland College’s golden anniversary. With the support of community members, the college gained its status as its own community college district in 1972.

To celebrate 50 years of service to West Texas, MC will be hosting many free community events throughout the year. Read below for a list of these events, or click here for a full calendar.

- Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Firefighter Training Facility Ribbon Cutting at Harris Field, 2 p.m.

- Thursday, Feb. 24 – MC Retired Art Professor Exhibit Reception at Allison Fine Arts Building, McCormick Gallery, 6 p.m.

- Thursday, March 24 – Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series presents “Into the Unknown: How Leadership, Ingenuity and Perseverance Put a Rover on Mars” lecture by Adam Steltzner and Dr. Moogega Cooper at Chap Center, 7 p.m.

- Saturday, April 2 – West Texas Symposium of History at Marie Hall Academic Building Room 101, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

- Thursday, April 7 – Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series presents “The American Presidency” presented by Bob Woodward at Chap Center, 7 p.m.

- Thursday, April 21 – Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts Series presents “Casey Donahew and Jana Kramer live” at Chap Center, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, May 13 – Graduation at Chap Center, 7 p.m.

- Thursday, June 30 – Community Family Fun Day at MC Main Campus, 1-8 p.m.

- Thursday, Sept. 15 – Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts Series presents “The Greatest Piano Men” at Chap Center, 7:30 p.m.