Midland Christian School hires new head football coach

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian School announced May 17 it had hiring a new head football coach and assistant athletic director.

Chris Cunningham will return to the Permian Basin after having graduated from Angelo State University.

Since graduating, he has served as head coach for the Colleyville Heritage School football program which he helped start.

Cunningham is also a four-time TAPPS State Championship winner.

His hiring comes after former athletic and head football coach Greg McClendon resigned in April.