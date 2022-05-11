Midland Christian employees no billed by grand jury

The administrators and coaches went in front of a grand jury Wednesday.

The five Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report a sexual assault were no billed by a grand jury Wednesday, according to relatives of those involved in the case.

This means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case to trial at this time, but they could be indicted later.

Barry Russell, Gregory McClendon, Matthew Counts, Jared Lee and Dana Ellis were all charged with Failure To Report With Intent To Conceal Neglect Or Abuse back in February.

The assault reportedly involved a sexual assault of a student by members of the baseball team at Christensen Stadium in January 2022.

Since the five were accused, Greg McClendon resigned as Athletic Director and head football coach. The school has not released information on resignation or firing of any of the other employees.

The school also appointed Kelly Moore as interim superintendent and Jerry Burleson as interim head baseball coach. Tim Anuszkiewicz, former defensive coordinator for Midland High School, took over as interim head football coach.

All five who were arrested were given a personal recognizance bond and were released around 24 hours after being detained.