Midland Christian Athletic Director and head football coach Greg McClendon resigns

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian School Athletic Director and head football coach Greg McClendon has resigned after being at the school for 24 years.

McClendon was arrested with four other MCS staff members back in February of 2022 for Failing to Report Sexual Assault.

McClendon wrote a letter to the school board stating:

“For the last 24 years, Midland Christian has been such a huge blessing in my family’s lives and mine," McClendon said. "I am thankful for the leadership of superintendents Eddie and Jared Lee; I could not have found more honorable men to work for in my career. I am also forever grateful for the coaches and athletes who worked so hard and demonstrated such dedication over the years. I believe it is the right time to step away from Midland Christian and wish the school the very best. God Bless, Coach Mac"

MCS Board President Jason Stockstill said that the current interim football coach, Tim Anuszkiewicz, will fill in for the rest of the current school year. A search committee has been created and they will begin to look for the next person to fill that role shortly.

“While we are hopeful all five of our administrators will eventually be exonerated of criminal charges through the ongoing legal proceedings, we have no certainty about how long it will take to get to that result," Stockstill said."