Midland Beer Garden to host 'Pride Month Celebration' event

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Beer Garden will be hosting its 'Pride Month Celebration' event on June 3.

The event will feature Drag Queen performances and a live concert by season 23 contestant from 'The Voice' Marcos Covos.

"We are thrilled to host the 'Pride Month Celebration' at Midland Beer Garden," said Amanda Provence, the event organizer. "Our aim is to provide a safe and celebratory space for everyone to come together, celebrate diversity, and support the LGBTQN+ community. We have curated an exciting lineup of drag queen performances and are delighted to have Marcos Covos grace our stage. This event is a testament to our commitment to equality and celebration of our community."

The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and celebrations begin at 8:00 p.m. with a karaoke competition. Tickets are available online via Eventbrite and the event is for people ages 21 and over.