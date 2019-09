MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland city council approved the purchase of new power washers for Grande Stadium on September 24.

The stadium will get 24 new wash stations that will cost a total of $106,000.

"They're power washers, so they wash down stands, concrete, metal but instead of leasing them or renting them let's buy our own," said Mayor Jerry Morales.

Morales also said the purchase will save taxpayers' money in the long run.

RELATED: City of Midland celebrates National Business Women's Week

RELATED: Deadline to register to vote fast approaching