The deadline to vote in the 2019 November election is just around the corner.

In order to vote in the upcoming election, you must be registered to vote and make any address changes necessary by October 7.

You can fill out applications at your local county elections office, or register online with this website.

September 24 is also National Voter Registration Day.

Early voting begins October 21, while election day is November 5.

Early voting begins October 21, while election day is November 5.

