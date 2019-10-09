ODESSA, Texas — One week after becoming a United States citizen, Wii Jin Sun is now taking another step on his journey by becoming a deputy voter registrar.

The new citizen was officially made a registrar on September 10 at UTPB.

Sun is a sophomore computer science major at the school and a member of the Falcon marching band.

"It's really important that these young students get involved in our community because they are our future," said Amanda Snyder, the bilingual coordinator of voter outreach.

"Them getting involved and just knowing the processes of our democracy is awesome, that they would like to participate."

There were 40 students in this year's class for voter registrars. These students will be out in the community, promoting a non-partisan agenda of people voting in upcoming elections.