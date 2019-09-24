MIDLAND, Texas — September 23-27 is National Business Women's Week and the City of Midland celebrated some of the local women who have helped Midland's economy flourish.

Mayor Jerry Morales recognized numerous local entrepreneurs at the city council meeting on September 24, including the sister's behind Miss Cayce's Christmas Store.

"I just say that like I said God has given you strength and talents and weaknesses and I just say you use those certain thing," said Kathy Harrison, one of the team behind Miss Cayce's.

"Find a team that can and you can work together and make things happen," she said to all young girls who want to own their own business."

Mayor Morales even proclaimed October 7, 2019 as Miss Cayce's Day.