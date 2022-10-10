Midland Animal Shelter honors Pit Bull Awareness Month with reduced fees

During the month of October, the adoption fee for all Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes will be reduced to $20.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Animal Shelter is observing Pit Bull Awareness Month by offering reduced adoption fees and sharing facts about the breed with community members.

That fee includes a microchip, rabies, booster, parvo and distemper vaccinations and the spay or neuter of the animal.

The shelter is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.