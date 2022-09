Animal Services will now be open on Saturdays starting Oct. 1.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced Midland Animal Services will be changing its Saturday hours.

These new hours will start on Oct. 1.

Moving forward, the shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Previously the shelter has been closed on Saturdays.

Additionally, Animal Services will be closed from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29-30 for staff training.