Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables help send 33 rescued dogs to Kansas City

All the dogs are safe in foster care until they get adopted.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables recently sent 33 rescued dogs to Kansas City in the hopes of getting them a new home.

West Texas has been dealing with an overpopulation of animals in shelters problem for a while now, which is leading to hundreds of animals getting put down.

This transfer was all possible due to the community donations given to MASA. All of the dogs survived the high-kill shelters because of local fosters, and they will stay in foster care in Kansas City until they get adopted.