Midland Animal Services announces new facility hours

Midland Animal Services has officially changed its hours of operation.
The facility will be open for public visits Tuesday through Friday with a start time of 9:30 a.m. each day. Between Tuesday and Thursday, it will be closed by 5:30 p.m., but on Friday, it will be closed by 4:30 p.m.
Starting on August 1, the Midland Animal Services facility will be closed for public visits on Mondays to allow the shelter to make sure the animals are properly cared for and to clean the center. People can still make calls on Mondays if they have any questions.