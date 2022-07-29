Midland Animal Services announces new facility hours

The facility will be open Tuesday through Friday and start each day at 9:30 a.m.

Midland Animal Services has officially changed its hours of operation.

The facility will be open for public visits Tuesday through Friday with a start time of 9:30 a.m. each day. Between Tuesday and Thursday, it will be closed by 5:30 p.m., but on Friday, it will be closed by 4:30 p.m.