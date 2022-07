The home was funded by Endeavor Energy Resources and a few other individual donors.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Habitat for Humanity recently dedicate the 179th house in its program's history on July 19 to a deserving homeowner.

Endeavor Energy Resources funded the home along with other individual donors. Employees of Endeavor Energy Resources spent two weeks on the job site.

Midland Habitat for Humanity goes through a long qualifying process to find deserving and hard-working families for these homes.