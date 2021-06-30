March of Dimes receives donation from United Supermarkets

March of Dimes works to help reduce preterm births and maternal mortality rates.

MIDLAND, Texas — March of Dimes was presented with a check by The United Family Wednesday.

United Stores have been raising funds for March of Dimes with the help of its customers since 2001, and in 2021 they donated $227,005. The check presented was for $50,163, a portion of the larger donation.

“We are so grateful to The United Family and their guests for the overwhelming support this year,” Delia Case, executive director for March of Dimes West Texas said in a press release. “The dollars raised through this campaign will help support our moms and babies across West Texas as we work to identify and tackle their most urgent needs. Our goal is to make a brighter future for all families.”

Funds donated go directly to helping mothers and babies in Midland and Odessa.