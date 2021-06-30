West Texas Food Bank to hold 2021 Nick WIlliams Memorial Golf Tournament at Odessa Country Club

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be hosting the 2021 Nick Williams Golf Tournament at the Odessa Country Club.
The tournament will be on July 8 and start at 8:00 a.m.
“The Nick Williams Golf Tournament honors the life of one of the most amazing men to have ever graced the Food Bank," Libby Campbell, Executive Director, West Texas Food Bank. "He gave tirelessly of his time as a member of the West Texas Food Bank board, and helped guide me and the Food Bank to where we are today. We miss Nick every day, and love gathering every July, near his birthday, to honor his legacy of support for the Food Bank.”
The West Texas Food Bank will be joined by the Williams, Jones, Whytlaw and Bishop Families in hosting this tournament.
The tournament will have 4-man teams and will be scramble play.