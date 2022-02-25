Mail-in ballots allowed to be delivered on Election Day

Midland County wanted to remind voters due to concerns of major delays with the applications.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office wants to remind its voters that you can deliver your mail-in ballot in person on Election Day.

This is not a recommendation, but just a reminder for those who want peace of mind.

There were some major delays getting the application in because a campaign had the Secretary of State's office listed as a return address instead of the Midland County Office.

Voters are allowed to bring in their mail-in ballots to the election's office on A Street. This can only happen on Election Day. You must bring your Photo ID and your own ballot.