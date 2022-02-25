Mail-in ballots allowed to be delivered on Election Day

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office wants to remind its voters that you can deliver your mail-in ballot in person on Election Day.
This is not a recommendation, but just a reminder for those who want peace of mind.
There were some major delays getting the application in because a campaign had the Secretary of State's office listed as a return address instead of the Midland County Office.
Voters are allowed to bring in their mail-in ballots to the election's office on A Street. This can only happen on Election Day. You must bring your Photo ID and your own ballot.
Election is on Tuesday, March 1, and people will be there to collect your ballots if you have any trouble getting out of your car.