Ector County Commissioners vote in favor of adopting gameroom ordinance amendments

ODESSA, Texas — Changes are coming for gamerooms in Ector County. As we've reported, Mayor Javier Joven has raised concerns about gameroom operations throughout the county.

On Tuesday, the county attorney presented the final amendments to its current gameroom ordinance.

The Ector County Commissioners voted 5-0 on adopting amendments to the ordinance that was first passed in 2018. Some of the major changes that were noted have to do with the location gamerooms and the amount of them that will be allowed in the county.

"Basically, retroactively, at one point in the future it's a possibility that we could wind up not having any gamerooms go beyond the count of 50," said Joven.

During the commissioners court meeting, Lee McClendon, the county attorney, said there currently more than 50 gameroom permits in Ector County. He said if that number reduces with time, a limit will be set.

"Right now, we are beyond the 50 mark," said Joven. "It's important to mention grandfathering. According to the law, you cannot regulate a business that is in existence, and regulate them outside or push them out. You can not do that with any type of business."

Joven told NewsWest 9 that the limit could be set at 50 gamerooms in the county if businesses don't comply with the ordinance. Joven said proper and legal function of the business is key.

"For example, if this is an existing business that falls into a violation, permit is pulled, and they have to reapply under new ownership, then they would be subject to new ordinance with the city and the county of what passed today," said Joven.

The second change in the ordinance would be location. Gamerooms would have to follow new rules on where they can set up shop, but this does not apply to the businesses opened before today.

"Right now, there are limits of 300 feet of schools and churches and it doesn't include residential neighborhoods," said McClendon. "The local government code does allow you to put neighborhoods in there, so we are going to amend and add that. We are also going to add 1500-feet distance requirements instead of 300 feet."

Another change that came out of Tuesday's vote is focused on the hours of operation of gamerooms.

Currently gamerooms can operate any day of the week, Monday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.