Gamerooms in Ector Co. could be facing major changes

ODESSA, Texas — Last month, Odessa Mayor Javier Joven addressed the commissioners court about the increase in game rooms throughout the county.

On Tuesday, Lee McClendon, the county attorney, presented amendments to to the current gameroom ordinance.

McClendon told NewsWest 9 the amendments addressed some of the concerns presented by the mayor last month. He said the amendments are not meant to eliminate the businesses.

"So many gamerooms exists, you see them more often," said McClendon. "As long as they are following the parameters of the law, they can conduct business."

During the Ector County Commissioners Court meeting, McClendon presented changes to the current ordinance. McClendon said one change would be an official alliance between the Ector County Sheriff's Office and Odessa Police to work together to supervise and inspect gamerooms.

"It's something the mayor would very much like to do and I agree with his initiative on this," said McClendon. "If we are able to get the cooperation it would allow OPD to assist the Sheriff's department and keep track on the gamerooms outside of city limits."

McClendon said another change in the current ordinance would have to do with location. If approved, gamerooms would have to follow new rules on where they can set up shop.

"Gamerooms can't be within 300 feet of schools and churches," said McClendon. "Currently, it doesn't include residential neighborhoods but the local government code allows you to put neighborhoods in there. We are going to amend to add a 1,500 feet distance instead of 300 feet."

McClendon said the next step is working with the city attorney of Odessa to hammer out details of a partnership with police.