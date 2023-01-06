Local business gives away water to Midlanders in need

Big Horn Supply usually sells cases of water at its store, but decided to give them away during the boil water notice.

MIDLAND, Texas — Big Horn Supply is doing their part to help out during the boil water notice in Midland.

The local business, which is a construction supply company in Midland, normally sells pallets of water in its story off I-20.

However, on Thursday the owners decided to give the water away for free in the city's time of need.

"As you can see we buy super bulk at a time and we were really blessed to have extras so we saw the town was in need, so we wanted to help out the best we could," said Kasi Tramel, owner of Big Horn Supply.

"It was on our hearts to kind of be the hands and knees of Jesus, so if we have something we can bless our community with, we wanted to give back tenfold since we were able to," Tramel said.

Big Horn will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday if you need to stop by and get water.

The city has also opened five water distribution centers for those needing water. You can learn more about those by clicking or tapping here.