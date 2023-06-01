Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158

Carl Kraigo spoke about how it happened and the process to now get things back on track.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue.

Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.

The city expects it to be repaired by Friday morning, but getting water back in and tested pushes the timeline back to Saturday morning or afternoon for everything to be resolved.

The line is directly connected to the water source that can bring 20 million gallons of water per day to Midland.

“So this line is our secondary water source, and without being able to turn this water source on to make up for the water we couldn’t send out of the plant, is what caused the boil water notice," said Kraigo.

Red Deer Construction is the city’s emergency contractor and they have been working to repair it.

The water line is a concrete steel, 30 inch pipe and the construction workers will have to weld on the fix.

The construction workers have been trying to fix it as soon as possible.