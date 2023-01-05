City of Midland issues boil water notice

The notice impacts the city's water system due to a recent water main break from the ground source water, as well as issues at the water plant.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of a water main break that caused a boil water notice, but still holds relevant information.)

The City of Midland has issued a boil water notice for the whole city as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The notice impacts the city's water system due to a recent water main break from the ground source water, as well as issues at the water plant.

This notice is being issued until the city is able to treat the water to standard specifications.

Any water being used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice or giving to pets should be boiled rigorously for at least two minutes then cooled.

This includes filtered and RO water.

Boil water notices are usually kept in place for 24 hours at minimum to allow for samples to be tested for contaminants.

Since the notice was issued because the city says it's plant is unable to "treat water to standard specification", that could mean it will take longer to rescind the notice.

The City of Midland will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. NewsWest 9 will be livestreaming it.

Several people have reached out to NewsWest 9 telling us that they have experienced cloudy or weird-smelling water, or that they do not have water at this time.