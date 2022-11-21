Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide incident

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide incident from November 18.
Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs involving an unwanted subject. Once they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera deceased inside a vehicle.
This is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information about the incident, contact The Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or Sgt Grady at 575-263-6488.
As of November 20, the Lea County Sheriff's Office was looking for two people who could be connected with the homicide investigation as people of interest.
34-year-old Jeremy Navarrette turned himself in for questioning, while 36-year-old Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette has not been located yet according to the Lea County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.