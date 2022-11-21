Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide incident

29-year-old Vanessa Najera was found deceased inside her vehicle by LCSO deputies on November 18.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide incident from November 18.

Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs involving an unwanted subject. Once they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera deceased inside a vehicle.

This is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information about the incident, contact The Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or Sgt Grady at 575-263-6488.

As of November 20, the Lea County Sheriff's Office was looking for two people who could be connected with the homicide investigation as people of interest.