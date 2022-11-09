Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help solving a 2009 cold case homicide

45-year-old James Thomas was found in a vehicle covered in blood and deceased on the North Service Road of the 4300 block of West Wall and Midland Drive.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for your help in solving a 2009 cold case homicide.

Back in October of 2009, 45-year-old James Thomas was found in a Red 2007 Dodge Pickup, by a passing motorist, covered in blood and deceased on the North Service Road of the 4300 block of West Wall and Midland Drive.

James Thomas was also known by some as "Sidewalk" and was always near motels around the West Wall Street area. During the investigation, they found out that Thomas passed away due to his injuries and the case was immediately closed due to the lack of information.

People can contact either the Midland Crime Stoppers or Midland Police Department if they have any information that will help with the investigation.