One victim dead, suspect in custody, as SWAT team assists arrest in Ector County

The shooting took place near Pat's Place in Ector County on Friday night and the suspect was put into custody around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

ODESSA, Texas — According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, on Friday night at around 11:30 p.m., Ector County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were called in to to the 7400 block of Andrews, in the street near Pat's Place.

Once there, ECSO Patrol Deputies discovered gunshot victims. They were transported to Medical Center Hospital.

One has since been confirmed deceased.

The next day, Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Cross B in Ector County, the Odessa Police Department SWAT team along with Crisis Negotiations Team assisted with the arrest of a suspect by communicating with him and getting him to turn himself in peacefully, according to an Odessa Police Department press release Saturday morning.